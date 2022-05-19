BoZ maintains lending rates as inflation drops

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has maintained the cost of lending at nine percent for the second consecutive quarter due to the continued decline in the inflation rate and positive efforts in implementing fiscal measures by Government. Current inflation – the rate at which prices rise – stands at 11.5 percent. In March it was at 13.1 percent. BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya, who announced the constant trend during a monetary policy briefing yesterday, said inflation is projected to further decelerate towards the target range of six to eight percent by mid-2023. But he could not run away from the impending threat of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and how it might affect Zambia’s inflation. Dr Kalyalya said there is an upside risk to the inflation outlook such as a rise in global energy and food prices, arising from the ongoing war in Europe and COVID-19.

He said this is likely to push food prices up due to the projected grain deficit in some neighbouring countries, coupled with reduced domestic surplus. He did, however, express optimism that: "Over the next eight quarters, inflation is projected to continue trending downwards towards single digits. In 2022, inflation is projected to average 12.5 percent and then drop to 8.9 percent in 2023." Dr Kalyalya said these projections are supported by the effects of enhanced fiscal consolidation, anchored on the resolution of the external debt overhang, supported by