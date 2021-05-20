BoZ maintains borrowing costs

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

DESPITE indicating willingness to adjust the policy rate further upwards if necessary, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has decided to maintain its monetary policy rate at 8.50.

When BoZ raised its monetary policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.50 last February, partly reversing last year’s aggressive monetary easing cycle when the rate was cut twice in May and August to a historic low of 8.0 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Christopher Mvunga said the central bank was ready to raise the rate further upwards should inflationary pressures persist.

But in recognition of existing vulnerabilities in the financial sector and fragile growth, the rate has been maintained to also allow for the last adjustment to take full effect on the economy.

Mr Mvunga said decisions on the policy rate will continue to be guided by inflation forecast, outcomes and identified risks, including those associated with financial stability and the coronavirus.

"The MPC [monetary policy committee] noted that although inflation is projected to remain above the upper bound of the six to eight percent target range over the forecast horizon, inflationary pressures are projected to ease faster than earlier anticipated, particularly towards the end of the forecast horizon," he said at a briefing yesterday.