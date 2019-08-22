BoZ laments poor austerity implementation

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

LACK of effective implementation of austerity measures is negatively affecting the economy as evidenced by the continued pressure on economic fundamentals, Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya has said.

He has also said BoZ will continue buying foreign currency to ensure that the current reserves of US$1.4 billion, representing 1.7 months of import cover, do not continue dwindling.