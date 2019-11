STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE measures which the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has put in place such as raising the policy monetary rate from 10.25 percent to 11.5 percent will stabilise the Kwacha, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu told Parliament yesterday.

Dr Ng'andu said reducing the amount of liquidity in circulation will also help stabilise the Kwacha against major convertible currencies.