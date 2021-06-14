BoZ disburses K6bn stimulus package

TRYNESS TEMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Kabwe

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has disbursed K6.1 billion from the K10 billion stimulus package as at end of May this year.

In April last year, the central bank announced a K10 billion Targeted Medium Term Refinancing Facility to assist with liquidity to business and individuals during the coronavirus period.

Assistant director – financial market stability unit Goodson Kataya said as at May 31, 2021, BoZ received a total of 50 applications, of which 20 were from commercial banks and 30 from non-banking financial institutions (NBFI).

“The total value of applications received thus far stand at K10.5 billion. Of the 50 applications, 23 have been approved, representing about 84.1 percent of the value applied for,” Mr Kataya told journalists on Friday on the sidelines of the media capacity building seminar in Kabwe.

"Eleven of these approved applications are from commercial banks and the rest are from