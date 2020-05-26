BoZ chief wants 7NDP fully implemented

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

BANK of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya says the country needs to fully implement the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) if it is to get back on track amid effects of coronavirus.

Dr Kalyalya said as the country battles COVID-19, concerted efforts in implementing policy frameworks that underline the economic focus and addressing the fiscal position are cardinal.

“We have frameworks which underline the economic focus such as the 7NDP, and this is the time to reinvigorate them. We have good plans but implementation of our plans has been our shortcoming. That must stop,” Dr Kalyalya said during the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Sunday Interview programme.

He said the central bank is on course to helping keep the economy afloat, citing the K10 billion credit line aimed at offering relief to enterprises and individuals affected by effects of CLICK TO READ MORE