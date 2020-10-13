BoZ bails out 19,000 households

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE number of households and other customers benefiting from the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) stimulus package has risen to over 19,000.

Of the total 19,351, households accounted for 18,132 while other customers accounted for 1,219.

According to the targeted medium-term refinancing facility report issued yesterday by the BoZ communications unit, a total of K1.88 billion has been disbursed to beneficiaries under review.

This is out of the K6.415 billion approved by the central bank so far.

In April this year, BoZ announced a K10 billion facility aimed at cushioning the impact of coronavirus on enterprises and households, with commercial banks and