BoZ adjusts reserve ratio

KALONDE NYATI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has adjusted the statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by four percent to curb inflationary pressure and the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) fears the move will tighten liquidity in the market.

The SRR, which is a proportion of deposits a commercial bank is required to maintain with the central bank in form of liquid assets in addition to the cash reserve ratio, was last year reduced to five percent from eight.

The SRR has this time around been adjusted to nine percent as inflationary pressure continues