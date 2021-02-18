BoZ acts to slow down inflation

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

BANK of Zambia (BoZ) has increased lending rates from eight percent to 8.5 percent aimed at reducing money in circulation that contributes to the rise in inflation.

During a media briefing announcing an increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 50 basis points yesterday, central bank Governor Christopher Mvunga said inflationary pressures have been building over the past year to remain in double digits throughout the period that coincided with the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Mvunga said the upwards adjustment of the MPR will make the cost of borrowing higher and was necessitated by the escalation in inflationary pressures, which are pushing inflation further away from the six to eight percent target range.

Currently, inflation stands at 21.5 percent.

He said the decision will help curb rising consumer inflation driven by the depreciation of the Kwacha, higher import requirements and reduced supply of some seasonal food items.

“The decision is primarily aimed at anchoring inflation expectations which is critical in restoring macroeconomic stability CLICK TO READ MORE