NANCY MWAPE and KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TO COUNTER inflationary pressures and support macroeconomic stability, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has revised the monetary policy rate upwards by 50 basis points to 10.25 percent.

Speaking at the quarterly briefing yesterday, BoZ governor Denny Kalyalya said if not addressed, inflation is expected to breach the eight percent target.