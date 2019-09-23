Boycotting Bill 10 is betrayal

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IT WILL be unpatriotic and a betrayal to the electorate if United Party for National Development (UPND) lawmakers boycott debate on Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 – and posterity will judge them.

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament (MP) Jonas Chanda says it is regrettable that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has urged the party's parliamentarians not to support the bill when it is tabled before Parliament.