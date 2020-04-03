Boy in court over death of suspected gasser

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 15-YEAR-OLD Grade 10 pupil and four men of Linda and Makeni townships in Lusaka have been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial in a case they are accused of killing a man by setting him ablaze on suspicion that he was gassing people.

The suspects are Ronny Chinyama, 56, a bricklayer of Makeni Yellow Shop, Cephas Ng’andu, 20, a bricklayer of Linda Township, and a 15-year-old boy, also of Linda Township.

The rest are Stephen Phiri, 39, a poultry farmer, and Mumba Kasela, 27, a bricklayer’s helper, both of CLICK TO READ MORE