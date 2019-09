CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy of Mumbwa has been accidentally shot dead by his 22-year-old uncle who was playing with a firearm.

Shadrick Mweetwa is reported to have unintentionally touched the trigger of a gun and a bullet hit the child in the head, killing him instantly.