Boy, 14, in defilement case

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

HIS is only 14, but a boy of Ndola will now have to answer to serious charges of defiling a five-year-old girl. The Grade 7 pupil is facing one count of defilement of a girl under the age of 16. The alleged defilement is alleged to have happened on several occasions. Febby Mazuba, a police constable of Masala Police Station Victim Support Unit, told the court that the victim sustained painful private parts and was taken to hospital, where the case was confirmed. She said this when the matter came up before Ndola chief resident magistrate David Chibwili. Ms Mazuba said after investigations, the juvenile denied defiling the girl. And after finding him with a case to answer, magistrate Chibwili urged the juvenile's parents to find lawyers to represent him as the case is grave. "The offence is very serious whether at his age or