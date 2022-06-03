Boxing deserves more slots – minister

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says boxers deserve to be given more slots for the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 this year to enhance chances of winning medals in Birmingham. Nkandu said Government is elated that boxing has made strides in realising the dream of making Zambia a sports powerhouse in the region. He said the boxers, who recently won nine gold medals and one silver at the Tanzania Invitational tournament, have not only conquered the region but also East Africa. Currently, boxing has been allocated four slots, with the Zambia Boxing Federation to select two men and two women. “I have followed your performance from the time you went to Mozambique where you got 11 gold medals and two silver and now Tanzania. I can assure you that with this kind of performance, you will be given more slots come Commonwealth Games because we know that you will CLICK TO READ MORE