Boxers record win, disqualification

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Maseru

ZAMBIAN boxers on Saturday kicked off their campaign for medals at the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games with a victory and a disqualification.

Boxing swung into action with two out of the eight Zambian boxers entering the ring to start their title defence at Lesotho Defence Force Barracks.

In 2019 in Botswana, Zambia managed eight medals – one gold, three silver and four bronze.

Flyweight Mwengo Mwale and light welterweight Shaft Mwandwe were selected to fight after the weigh-in ceremony at National University of Lesotho.

The two were drawn against Botswana duo of Chipete Boitshoko and Makhani Shathiso.

Mwale put up a brave performance to deservedly advance to the next round.

He dominated all the rounds against Boitshoko and it was not surprising that the judges moved in tandem to