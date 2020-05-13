Boxers given green light to enter gym

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) has given the Tokyo Olympics Games-bound pugilists the green light to loosen up from their respective gyms as they await the tentative training programme.

President Edgar Lungu, on Friday during the national address, announced that gyms can open but must strictly adhere to the health guidelines.

“Yes, we have welcomed the presidential directive of opening the gyms and what we are going to do as ZBF is that we will allow them to be training from their respective gyms CLICK TO READ MORE