Boxers begin quest for Tokyo 2020

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE latest news coming out of Tokyo 2020, according to Reuters, is that on the south-western Japan’s Miyajima island, a short walk from one of the country’s most famous ancient temple sites, there is a brand new attraction for tourists – a state-of-the-art public toilet block nearly as big as a tennis court.

The 183 square metre facility – created jointly by the local municipality and Toto, Japan's biggest toilet maker – is just one of hundreds that have been spruced up across the country ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, removing old-school squat toilets, to welcome foreign tourists.