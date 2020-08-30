Boxer short not enough to prove adultery

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

A LOCAL court has found no merit in claims by a man that he found his neighbour in his house at night wearing nothing else but boxer short.

This is in a case in which Stanwell Mwanakopa, 28, had sued Wamuyi Wamuyi, 35, for adultery seeking compensation of K20,000.

Mwanakopa told the court that on December 26, 2019 he had made plans to travel to Ngwezi but that on his way the vehicle he was using developed a fault at around midnight.

He said he decided to go back home but that when he got home, his wife, Alice Kangama, 26, delayed to open the door.