Bowman’s K22.8m properties seized

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN CONTINUED efforts to recover looted State resources, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized eight properties worth K22.8 million which former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo allegedly acquired using suspected proceeds of crime.The seized properties, which are all in Lusaka's Chamba Valley, include a farm and Mr Lusambo's residence.The properties, which are part of ongoing investigations against the Kabushi legislator, are reasonably suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of crime. The assets are plots F/609/E/44/B/3, F/609/E/44/B/4, F/609/E/44/B/5, F/609/E/44/B/6, and F/609/E/44/B/7. Others are F/609/E/44/B/8, F/609/E/44/B/9, and subdivision 50 at farm E of farm number 609. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe told journalists yesterday that