Bowman speaks out after brush with death

MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

A PERSISTANT dry cough was enough to put Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, a COVID-19 survivor, on

alert.

When a stubborn cold set in, Mr Lusambo, who would later spend a night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at

Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, knew that it was time to seek medical attention before it was too

late.

Being a true goodwill ambassador that he has been in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the minister decided to take a COVID-19 test which came out positive.

Before his ailment and admission to hospital, Mr Lusambo was considered a champion in the fight against COVID-19, going by his raids on individuals and business houses that were flouting public health guidelines against the global pandemic.

On one of his raids, the minister busted a wedding reception by Zambians of Asian origin where over 50 people

were found merry-making in Lusaka’s Emmasdale Township in defiance of the initial public health guidelines that had been put in place in March.

And on some of the many night patrols where he accompanied police officers, Mr Lusambo got some entrepreneurs and night revellers arrested for operating bars illegally and socialising under lock and key.

The minister who before his ailment did a lot of community outreach programmes to check people’s compliance levels to COVID-19 public health guidelines, had also put his phone line open to tips about defiant individuals.

Some of this outreach programmes would take him to his constituency, Kabushi, in Ndola, where he would sensitise people about the novel deadly respiratory disease.

But unfortunately, as fate would have it, Mr Lusambo contracted COVID-19 last month and was hospitalised for seven days.

In an interview, he shared that it was during a visit to his constituency that he noticed a persistent cough, which he initially ignored.

“I was feeling very cold and I had a terrible cough.

I thought it was normal because I have had similar coughs before,” Mr Lusambo said.

When he returned to Lusaka, the symptoms did not only persist, but worsened too.

That is how he consulted his personal doctors, who after conducting several tests, suspected that he could have contracted COVID-19.

It was at that point that Mr Lusambo was advised to take a COVID-19 test and he complied. He willingly visited the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) to check if he had COVID-19. His results came out positive, but his wife, brother and cousin, who were also tested, came out negative for the disease.

“The time I was at UTH, I was feeling very sick, but I was at least able to walk on my own without any aid. After the tests were done, I was advised to go to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital,” the minister recalls.

On admission to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital, doctors took him into ICU where further investigations were done, including on his organs.

However, Mr Lusambo says he spent one night in the ICU not because he was in a critical condition, but to enable doctors carry out more investigations on him.

“I was discharged from ICU and taken to a side ward where they started the treatment. I was admitted for seven days. On the fourth day in hospital, my oxygen saturation levels picked up from 93 to 95 because I was responding to medication,” he added.

On the fifth day in hospital, Mr Lusambo’s oxygen saturation levels went up to 97, which prompted doctors

to consider discharging him.

However, he was only sent home on the seventh day.

During his stay in hospital, Mr Lusambo noted with dismay that other patients in the ward were dying of COVID-19.

He says he did not despair but instead put his trust in God.

“I had chest complications and pneumonia, but I did not panic even after seeing other patients dying. I spent a lot

of time on the phone with my wife. I also prayed a lot and read the Bible for inspiration,” he says calmly.

His hospitalisation and separation from the people he loves as he battled COVID-19 made Mr Lusambo reflect on life and he reached a conclusion that “life is vanity”.

“There I was sleeping on a small bed, leaving my beautiful home; my wife and family and all the fancy things I am

accustomed to at my house. It was hard,” he said.

But he admits that testing positive to COVID-19 came as a shocker.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 took me by surprise.

A lot of things went through my mind. The first thought was, am I going to die? But I realised that such decisions lie with

God. I just continued praying,” Mr Lusambo adds.

The minister further says his ailment also made him realise that COVID-19 does not choose and that any person could succumb to it regardless of social or economic status.

“It made me think that I am not special and that anybody can succumb to the pandemic because we are all human beings. It also made me realise that contracting it was God’s way of showing me the gravity of the disease; to make me an ambassador in the fight,” he said.

After being discharged from hospital, Mr Lusambo went into another period of quarantine, this time in a bedroom where he spent 10 days without interacting with his family members.

On the 10th day, he was declared COVID-19-negative and allowed to interact with his wife and children.

Mr Lusambo says his personal experience with COVID-19 has renewed his commitment to the fight against the disease.

He believes God has given him a second chance at life so that he could help save lives, especially those still in denial that COVID-19 was real.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, Mr Lusambo wants to re-double outreach activities and enforcement of

public health guidelines.

“This time around, I am considering engaging the Human Rights Commission in our operations. Firstly, they

need to visit isolation centres and appreciate the situation before we take them through the figures,” he said.

He said people need to know that COVID-19 is real and claiming lives.

“COVID-19 is real and it is deadly. People who think we are abrogating human rights in the way we are enforcing

health regulations, should think twice before judging us wrongly,” Mr Lusambo said.

He sounded a warning to people that were contravening COVID-19 health regulations that they will face the long arm

of the law because Government will not relent in protecting people’s lives.

Mr Lusambo dismissed assertions that he may have contracted the disease through his interactions with people in his constituency.

“I started coughing even before I engaged in such activities in my constituency.

Of course, I took long to realise that maybe my coughing was COVID-19. People should understand that as a minister and an MP, I am a field worker who interacts with people,” he said.

Regarding the spike in COVID-19 cases in Zambia, passing the 8000 mark, Mr Lusambo attributes this to people’s laxity in observing public health guidelines.

“The problem came in when we allowed restaurants with liquor licences to operate. That was a mistake, the President made it clear and was very categorical that restaurants and casinos should not operate as drinking places, but you know the mind of a human being is difficult to predict,” he said.

He observed that before public health measures were relaxed, the people’s compliance levels were at 70 percent, but now they have dropped their guard against coronavirus to zero.

Is the ruling party leading by example in terms of enforcing public health guidelines?

The Lusaka Province Minister answers in the affirmative.

When challenged about some of the party and government activities in his province attracting large crowds, he claimed that some of the people who attend these events were not PF members.

Mr Lusambo said some of the people who went to witness the commissioning of the Makeni flyover bridge by President Edgar Lungu recently were not PF cadres, but curios spectators from different walks of life.

He adds that Government attaches great need to the welfare of its people and will in no way put their lives in danger.