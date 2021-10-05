Bowman accused of unleashing ‘Nato Forces’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, MELODY MUPETA

Ndola, Kitwe

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate for the Kabushi Parliamentary seat in Ndola Bernard Kanengo narrated in court yesterday that he hid in a mosque after supporters of Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Bowman Lusambo allegedly chased him.

Mr Kanengo has petitioned Mr Lusambo’s victory on grounds of malpractice before and during the August 12 general election.

When the matter came up yesterday before Lusaka High Court Judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola, Mr Kanengo said he had to run for his life when Mr Lusambo and his supporters, known as Nato Forces, allegedly attacked him.

Mr Kanengo told the court that he was dissatisfied with Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) declaring Mr Lusambo as the winner of the Kabushi seat in the August 12 general elections because he allegedly breached the electoral code of conduct through bribery, corruption and violence.

Mr Kanengo told the court that on August 9, before the general elections around 13:00 hours, he was within his time for