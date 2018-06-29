Botswana, Zambia toast trade

MWILA NTAMBI, Ndola

BOTSWANAN President Mokgweetsi Masisi says there is great potential to increase trade and investment between Zambia and Botswana.Speaking when he officially opened the 54th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday, President Masisi said Botswana values intra-regional trade and competition because it is an enabler of economic growth and prosperity.

He said exports from Botswana to Zambia stood at US$30 million in 2017, while Zambia's goods to that country were at US$22 million during the same period.