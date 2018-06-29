News

Botswana, Zambia toast trade

June 29, 2018
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu with Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi (left) sharing a light moment after presenting the best international exhibit award in tourism to Ketwetse Setlang, a delegation representative from Botswana, in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MWILA NTAMBI, Ndola
BOTSWANAN President Mokgweetsi Masisi says there is great potential to increase trade and investment between Zambia and Botswana.Speaking when he officially opened the 54th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday, President Masisi said Botswana values intra-regional trade and competition because it is an enabler of economic growth and prosperity.
He said exports from Botswana to Zambia stood at US$30 million in 2017, while Zambia’s goods to that country were at US$22 million during the same period.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

