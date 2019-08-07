Sport

Botswana, Zambia draw, meet in semis

August 7, 2019
ZAMBIAN striker Loveness Malunga (jersey 17) challenges Janet Pangamwene of Tanzania during a COSAFA Under-20 Championship Group B match at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, yesterday. Zambia won 2-1. PICTURE: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGE

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
ZAMBIA 0 BOTSWANA 0
STRIKER Rachael Nachula yesterday missed a penalty as Zambia settled for a goalless draw with Botswana in a Group B match at the on-going Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Zambia and Botswana, who finished with seven points apiece but the former topped the group because of a better goal aggregate, will meet in the semi-finals tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

