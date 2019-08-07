Botswana, Zambia draw, meet in semis

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA 0 BOTSWANA 0

STRIKER Rachael Nachula yesterday missed a penalty as Zambia settled for a goalless draw with Botswana in a Group B match at the on-going Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Zambia and Botswana, who finished with seven points apiece but the former topped the group because of a better goal aggregate, will meet in the semi-finals tomorrow.