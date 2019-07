ALEX NJOVU and KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA defender Simon Silwimba says Botswana will be condemned to defeat during Saturday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round return fixture.

And the Botswana national team arrived in Lusaka yesterday with coach Mogomotsi Mpote confident of getting qualification to the last round.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/