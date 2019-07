ESTHER MSETEKA, Livingstone

ECONOMIST Oliver Saasa says borrowing is essential to support Zambia’s economic growth, but proper management of debt is key to avoid falling into a trap.

Professor Saasa, who is also Premier Consult chief executive, said with Government preparing to settle the Eurobond payment, there is need to take the austerity measures into consideration.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/