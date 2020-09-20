Born-again Ty2 ‘Speechless’

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

AFTER unexpectedly announcing his switch to gospel music, Ty2 has released a single titled Speechless off his debut gospel album I Am Home, which is set to be launched this month.

The song, written by Ty2 and produced by Fsimzy, is an inspiration that came when the artiste was trying to pray and figure out the right words to say to God.

“Sometimes I try to find right words to use to worship and praise him but to no avail and I

just end asking him to see my heart in the hopes that it will communicate in a language that only he will understand,” he told the Weekend Mail.

Ty2 also explained his switch to gospel music. – CLICK TO READ MORE