Bored Kola struggling without football

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

ZANACO striker Roger Kola has admitted that he is finding it difficult to get on without competitive football, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus situation.

Kola says the suspension of football, now in its fifth week locally, is proving challenging because training is no longer the same.

“It’s a bit boring, I’m used with Saturday being a match day,” he said. “[But] we are just at home and training on our own. I miss training with my colleagues, it’s not easy.

"It terms of training, we've our physical trainer, he's the one guiding us and giving us programmes, we're not just doing things for the sake of