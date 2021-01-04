Boost for NAPSA as Kaseba, Mwape return

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

NAPSA Stars have received a boost ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup first round return match against UD Songo of Mozambique following the return of strikers Bornwell Mwape and Tapson Kaseba to the team.

Mwape and Kaseba missed the team’s preliminary round games against Ngazi Sport, of Comoros, as they were out with injuries as well as the first leg against Songo.

NAPSA coach Mohamad Fathi said in Lusaka that the return of the duo, who have been out of action for close to two months, is a good development as it will give the team more depth and options upfront, with the Pensioners needing to score at the very least in order to qualify.

“We have prepared well and also the coming of Tapson and Bornwell will give us more comfort and CLICK TO READ MORE