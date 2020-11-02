Books will preserve culture – Chitotela

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should preserve the country’s rich culture by writing books which will positively transform communities, Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has advised.

Mr Chitotela says the country’s rich culture should be documented for the benefit of current and future generations.

He said this when he launched two books written by first secretary for press and tourism at the Zambian mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.

The other book was written by Ministry of Transport and Communications accountant Andrew Mpundu.

The books are written in Lala and Bemba as a way of