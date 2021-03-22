BONI acquires 24% stake in Investrust

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

CARIBBEAN-BASED Bank of Nervis International Limited (BONI) has acquired over 24 percent stake in Investrust Bank Plc, signalling investor confidence in the Zambian economy.

The 24.08 percent acquisition comes at a time when the world is grappling with effects of coronavirus, which has affected liquidity and investment inflows.

BONI, based in Nervis, which is the smaller of the two islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, becomes the second largest shareholder after the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) Plc, which holds 71.4 percent.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Investrust Bank head of corporate affairs and