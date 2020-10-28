Bonanza to host quadrangular championship

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BONANZA Golf Club will host the 2020 quadrangular championship on November 14 and 15.

The competition, which is normally held at the beginning of the season, was scheduled for Chingola’s Nchanga Golf Club in August after its initial date was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) general secretary Kelly Munsanka said in an interview yesterday that Nchanga could not hold the tournament because of some logistical challenges the club was faced with.

“We normally have this tournament as a dress rehearsal. Ideally it was supposed to be in the northern region,” Munsaka said. “It initially was supposed to be at Nchanga Golf Club in Chingola but they had some challenges to host. We have finally secured a host, Bonanza Golf Club. The host club will sponsor the floating trophy for the winning team.”

Defending champions Mazabuka will battle it out with Nkana, Mufulira and Lusaka in a competition that will be