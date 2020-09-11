Bonanza Resort talks boosting domestic tourism

KELLY NJOMBO, TRYNESS TEMBO

Chongwe

THE US$30 million Bonanza Resort in Chongwe will open its doors to the public next month and is targeting contributing to boosting domestic tourism and stimulating economic activities.

Bonanza Resort, which is expected to open on October 23, has a hotel, golf course, four restaurants, kids play park, conferencing facilities, three bars, a micro-brewery, tennis and squash courts among others.

General manager Adrian Penny said the facility is targeting segments of society such as business executives, travellers, corporates and families.

"We have so far employed 300 locals in the development phase and, once opened, 150 permanent staff will be hired while 200 will be part-time workers. Our ambition is to be the key player in the hospitality and events industry in the country by offering the high standards. Our marketing focus is to grow the domestic travel