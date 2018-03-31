Bonang set for Champagne Picnic

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

SOUTH African television personality and entrepreneur is headed to Lusaka to attend the very first Champagne Picnic in Zambia to be held this afternoon at the Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

The Champagne Picnic is the newest addition to PR Girl Media’s calendar of premier events.

Bonang has become a continental sensation featuring on Africa’s most popular magazine covers and after the release of her hit reality show and autobiography, From A to B, tongues will not stop wagging about this mega celebrity.

On its part, the lifestyle public relations agency, PR Girl Media, has consistently introduced trend-setting events that showcase Zambia’s luxury and premium brands.

“Bonang is quite the ambassador for the potential and luxury that Africa has to offer, so we are excited to show her Zambian talent, fashion and beauty,” reads a statement from PR Girl Media to the Weekend Mail.

“We trust that the message our country will put out to the rest of the world through her will echo on. We’re ready to see Zambia glow.”

PR Girl Media managing partners and sister-duo Monde and Chishimba Nyambe confirmed Bonang’s attendance at the champagne picnic.

The event will be an outdoor marvel in the plush gardens of the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka. Under the theme ‘splash your colour’, Lusaka’s socialites and celebrities are encouraged to attend in their most fashionable to indulge in a glamourous afternoon of champagne, gourmet food and music.

Zambian leading fashion designer Esnoko will showcase a preview of his latest line scheduled to dèbut at South Africa Fashion Week in April 2018. Also present, musicians Kuni, Roberto, DJ El Mukuka and Sebastian Dutch will perform at the colourful experience.

Stella Artois, the recently launched premium beer, has sponsored the event to highlight their support of the culinary industry in Zambia.