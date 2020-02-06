Bomber hopes to hear Spanish guitar

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOLLOWING his eight-day trial at Spanish second division side CD Numancia, Zambia under-20 midfielder Patrick “Bomber” Gondwe is hoping he did enough to impress the club.

The young starlet, who was offered a trial opportunity at the Spanish side after winning the COSAFA U-20 player of the tournament last year, is hoping to hear from the club which plays in the Segunda Division, the news that they are getting him on a permanent basis.