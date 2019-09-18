Bomb to trigger fuel price rise

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FUEL prices will be increased as a result of hiked prices of the commodity on the international market following a drone attack on fuel storage facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said that the fuel price hike will be implemented on the new stock of the commodity.

Mr Nkhuwa said this yesterday after officially opening the ‘Beyond the Grid Fund for Africa (BFFA)’ private sector stakeholders meeting. CLICK TO READ MORE