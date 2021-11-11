Bolt strikes ACC

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), with a new director at the helm albeit in an acting capacity, have rung changes at the top with a number of directors, including those responsible for prosecutions and investigations, sent on forced leave.

The changes were announced in a memo by ACC acting director-general Silumesi Machula, who cited operational need as the reason, but sources told the Daily Mail that it is part of the fallout from the prosecution of former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya last year.

Even as he was announcing the changes in a memo dated November 9, 2021, Dr Chilufya was also demanding US$50 million (K872 million) to be paid within three days as damages for what he terms malicious prosecution and defamation.

The demands were issued in a letter dated November 9, 2021 from Dr Chilufya’s legal representatives Tutwa S Ngulube & Company.

“Our client instructs that we issue this demand letter to yourselves in respect of the criminal prosecutions that were maliciously commenced, conducted and CLICK TO READ MORE