Bold steps by new dawn cheer World Bank

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE World Bank is happy with the bold steps taken by the new dawn government to restore the economy by promoting private sector-led growth, fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law.

World Bank Group executive director for Spain, Eva Valle Maestro says the institution is encouraged with the ambitious priorities and goals President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has set up.

Ms Maestro said this yesterday when she led a World Bank group that called on Mr Hichilema at State House.

“We are also very encouraged to see the ambitious priorities and goals you have set up; in particular the fixing of the economy by CLICK TO READ MORE