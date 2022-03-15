Bold economic steps will pay off

SINCE assuming office almost seven months ago, the new dawn administration has made major pronouncements around the governance of the country as part of the strategy for economic recovery.

The economy does not operate in isolation. It is dictated by fundamentals such as the rule of law, the fight against corruption, removing barriers to trade and restoring macro-economic stability by promoting private sector-led growth, among others.

Government, under the watch of United Party for National Development, has expressed its desire to return the country to the rule of law where no individual or individuals should be above the law.

In ensuring the return to the rule of law as matter of levelling the playing field, police have been handed back their powers.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been categorical on the need to restore the powers of the police as the only institution mandated to enforce the rule of law as opposed to political parties’ cadres called commanders who reigned terror during the previous administration.

Apart from restoring the rule of law as part of enhancing governance, the new dawn administration has also intensified the fight against corruption.

The new dawn administration has also changed the narrative in terms of trading with neighbouring countries.

The narrative of buying and selling at borders has been changed from smuggling to trading as a way of promoting trade considering that Zambia is a land-linked country surrounded by eight countries.

These pronouncements have not gone unnoticed by some of the country’s bilateral and multilateral partners.

For instance, the World Bank has expressed its happiness with the bold steps taken by the new dawn administration to restore the economy by promoting private sector-led growth, fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law.

World Bank Group executive director for Spain Eva Maestro says the institution is encouraged by the ambitious priorities and goals President Hichilema’s administration has set up.

Ms Maestro said the World Bank is very encouraged to see the ambitious priorities and goals Government has set up in fixing the economy by restoring macro-economic stability by promoting private sector-led growth.

She said the delegation is in the country to learn more about Government’s bold agenda so that the Group can have a proper impression of what the country is going through.

At a time when things seem challenging economically, it is soothing to hear the World Bank commending government for the strides made towards economic recovery.

Like the World Bank rightly observed, private investments by the corporate sector are critical to higher growth rates and economic development.

When the economic environment is right in a country, it attracts investments, which creates a multiplier effect in the economy by generating both direct and indirect employment, boosting consumption and fostering further development.

Therefore, the private sector’s role in encouraging a country’s growth and economic development cannot be over-emphasised.

Worldwide, private enterprises like the mines in North-Western Province are the engines in job creation, providing funds, building competitiveness and driving innovation.

Government has in the 2022 national budget removed the contentious taxes in the mining sector to spur growth.

It is good that the World Bank has endorsed the strides Government is making in restoring the country’s economy.

Things may look hazy for now but citizens should exercise patience because it is always darkest just before dawn.