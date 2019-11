ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

BODY builders yesterday protested against the pending demolition of Kabwata Gymnasium by the Lusaka City Council (LCC), who say they want to re-develop the area and put up a new structure which will also house a modern gym.

However, it seems the body builders do not wholly trust LLC, which has given a notice of up to December 31.