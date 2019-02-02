Bob Muli has ‘Something Special’ to offer

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER being away from music for over 13 years, singer Bob Muli is back with his second album titled Something Special containing previously recorded but unreleased songs which he now feels he needs to share with the public.

Bob Muli says he has been away from music because he had to take care of family, school as well as business.

"When you're growing up, there comes a time when you have to prioritise," he says. "So for me, when I became a parent I needed to readjust my lifestyle so the girls came in and I decided to take a different path. I went back to school, I got into some business and I reinvented myself."