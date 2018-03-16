BMR, Jubilee Metals deal extended

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

BMR Group Plc has agreed with Jubilee Metals Group Plc to extend their joint venture agreement to mine zinc and manganese at the Kabwe mine to allow for completion of all formalities.

The two companies have extended the completion of all formalities from February 28 to March 31.

In October last year, the two companies made the first announcement to form a joint venture to extract zinc, lead and vanadium from around 6.4 million tonnes historical surface deposits at the Kabwe project in Zambia.