‘Blunt’ Blades demoted after loss

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ROBINSON KUNDA, Kitwe, Lusaka

BLADES 1 PRISON 2

KONKOLA Blades became the first team to be demoted to National Division One after losing to Prison Leopards in Chililabombwe yesterday.

Leopards took an early lead in the 13th minute through Damiano Kola, but Maybin Kalengo levelled on 80 minutes.

With the match seemingly heading for a stalemate, Leopards had the final say when Miete Landu scored a winner from the spot-kick in added time for Albert Kachinga’s side to reap maximum points.

The result means that Blades remain on 28 points and cannot catch up with fifth-placed Nkwazi even if they win the last game on