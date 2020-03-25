Blood shortage hampers life-saving operations

CHRISTINE CHIHAME and PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A SHORTAGE of blood has hit the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), making it difficult for doctors at the institution to conduct some operations on patients, Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo has said.

Dr Kabalo said in an interview yesterday that there is not enough blood in the UTH blood bank partly because of unsubstantiated myths on what it is used for.