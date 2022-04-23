Blogger u-turns on divorce

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

ABOUT a month after filing for divorce in the Lusaka High Court, blogger and politician Lillian Mutambo has withdrawn the petition in which she wanted her six-year marriage to Mukalula Bwalya dissolved. In the petition, Ms Mutambo, a social worker who is usually in and out of Zambia, stated that her marriage had irretrievably broken down and ought to be dissolved because the couple had lived apart since 2014. She said after tying the knot with the businessman on September 14, 2005, the couple, which has a child born in 2003, lived together on Kasupe Road in Lusaka West. But she prayed that the court grants the divorce because she had lived away from Mr Bwalya for over two years before she applied for divorce. Ms Mutambo also urged the court to grant her custody of their child, who ought to be easily accessed by CLICK TO READ MORE