Block meat imports, ZNFU prods State

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has urged Government to stop allowing importation of processed meat products because it is killing the local industry.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba is not happy that import permits for processed meat and meat products have continued to be issued, disadvantaging the local producers.

Mr Zimba said ZNFU has surveyed the market and is saddened that a wide range of processed meats such as polony, bacon, smoked sausages and fish from as far as Portugal, Mexico and Brazil are finding their way in some of the multinational shopping outlets CLICK TO READ MORE