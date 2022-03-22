‘Blame yourselves for loss’

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) secretary-general Batuke Imenda says the PF leadership should blame itself for its electoral defeat “courtesy of Zambians” and a weakened party.

Mr Imenda said the PF leadership should not remind Zambians of its “brutal and dictatorial regime” at a time when citizens have started enjoying freedoms under the UPND administration.

“We urge the PF to remain grateful and thank President Hakainde Hichilema, who has provided a peaceful environment for them to be freely assembling and continue mourning their loss, an opportunity which they never accorded others.

“During the brutal PF rule, that whole venue for yesterday’s meeting in Ndola would have been a war zone raining teargas with the leaders locked up in police custody for more than a week without a charge,” he said.

He said UPND will concentrate on the development agenda as espoused in its manifesto because that is what Zambians expect from the