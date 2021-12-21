Blades still interested in Bwale

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER almost a year after health issues knocked him out of the Konkola Blades technical bench, coach Charles Bwale is in a pole position to return to the basement club as successor to Levy ‘Chabby’ Chabala. Bwale was calling shots at Blades before he became unwell in February last year, prompting the executive to appoint Lewingtone Mujembe as caretaker coach. Bwale fell ill six months into his two-year contract. Mujembe steered the team back to the Super Division from National Division One and helped them reach the semi-finals of the ABSA Cup last season. However, despite guiding the team to the topflight, Mujembe reverted back to his initial role of assistant coach following the arrival of Chabala in July this year. Chabala and Mujembe were shown the exit door three weeks ago after the team continued posting uninspiring results. The Blades hierarchy appointed Chewe ‘Bomber’ Mulenga as caretaker coach but results have continued to deteriorate. Blades are perched bottom with 12 points, seven adrift of safety. Club secretary Musonda Mupeta said in an interview yesterday that Bwale is set to return to Konkola Stadium though nothing official has been agreed between the two parties.

Bwale awaits clearance by his employers, Zambia Army. "I can neither confirm nor deny but Bwale's appointment is in the pipeline. He is yet to sign anything," Mupeta said. He said the former Green Buffaloes and Chambishi trainer is among the coaches the Konkola Copper Mines-sponsored side is