Blades slice coaches

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

KONKOLA Blades have fired coach Levy ‘Chabby’ Chabala and his assistant, Lewingtone Mujembe, following a poor run of results. In a brief statement, the club announced that Chabala’s second assistant, Mulenga ‘Bomber’ Chewe, will take over in the interim. “Following the club having endured its worst start to the league of 12 matches and only two victories, the club has terminated the contract of two coaches with immediate effect.

“In the absence of the two coaches Levy Chabala and Lewingtone Mujembe, Mulenga Chewe will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Steven Kabwe. Chewe has been with the club and his intricate knowledge of the team, players and culture of the club should ensure that the club will be in good stead during this period. “We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turnaround to the season and bring hope again to the stakeholders and fans,” the statement read in full. Chabala was appointed as head coach at the start of the season having taken over from Charles Bwale, who was unwell. Unfortunately, the former Kabwe Warriors gaffer has only managed to CLICK TO READ MORE