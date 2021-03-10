Blackpool sink deeper

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

MUFULIRA Blackpool is among the worst performing former Super Division sides in the Copperbelt Division One as they sit bottom of the table with six points.

The Copperbelt league is probably the most competitive of the 10 provincial leagues with a number of former top sides such as Roan United, Ndola United and Kalulushi Modern Stars looking to climb up the ladder.

Fortunately for Kalulushi and Roan, they were able to record wins in their latest fixtures although they are way below leaders Jumulo.

Kalulushi beat Police Blue Eagles 2–1 at Kamfinsa Grounds in Kitwe while Roan managed a 1–0 victory over Miseshi Blue Stars in the same city. The win moved Kalulushi to third on the table with 16 points, seven behind Jumulo who played to a scoreless draw against Chingola Leopards while Roan are in 11th place with as many points.

Kalusha Bwalya's alma mater Blackpool are however struggling in the league having only managed one win in the